Myles O'Connor

African Lyon F.C. Crest

Myles O'Connor
Myles O'Connor
  • Save
African Lyon F.C. Crest illustrator african lyon football club lion crest soccer logo tanzania dar es salaam africa green
Download color palette

Rebrand for the football club African Lyon F.C., of the Tanzanian Premier League. To be featured on the team's new website, as well as on their new 2013-2014 uniforms. More details available here:

www.mylesoconnor.net/projects/29

Myles O'Connor
Myles O'Connor

More by Myles O'Connor

View profile
    • Like