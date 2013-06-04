Troy Cummings

Swimsuit model

Troy Cummings
Troy Cummings
  • Save
Swimsuit model
Download color palette

For the Star Tribune's summer reading list. (I broke a promise I made to myself in college: NEVER POSE IN SWIMWEAR AGAIN.)

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Troy Cummings
Troy Cummings

More by Troy Cummings

View profile
    • Like