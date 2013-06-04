Courtney Blair

I Was Born To Make Mistakes

Courtney Blair
Courtney Blair
Hire Me
  • Save
I Was Born To Make Mistakes lettering typography hand drawn lyric erykah badu
Download color palette

Work in progress. "I was born to make mistake, I ain't scared to take the weight", this is a line taken from one of my favorite Erykah Badu songs, "Didn't Cha Know".

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Courtney Blair
Courtney Blair
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Courtney Blair

View profile
    • Like