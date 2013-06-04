Alex Sadeck

Music icon on iOS 7

Music icon on iOS 7 icon music ios7 apple iphone
One more almost flat design.
Hope you like it!

Rebound of
Maps icon on iOS 7
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
