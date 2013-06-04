Daniel Feldt

Unnamed icon set - typeface

Unnamed icon set - typeface icon icons type typeface font fontface simple line line drawing icon set
So. I've decided to do my first icon pack that I'll release online as png, vector and a typeface. This is a selection of the few I've done so far. Now I only need to do a few hundred more and come up with a name. Any ideas?

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Designer of things @ Great Scott!
