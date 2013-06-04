Pedro Borges

Alacard Chrome Extension

chrome ui web webdesign apps
I made this for a Chrome extension that allows the user to check the balance on his Alacard card ( a bank account card to pay in restaurants and supermarkets for food ).

It can be found here:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/alacard/cnnkdpoamcniggenajpjjhlolhhkgkgj

Jun 4, 2013
