Genna Cowsert

Holly Berry Wreath

Genna Cowsert
Genna Cowsert
  • Save
Holly Berry Wreath holly berry wreath christmas card candy cane poinsettia pine cone minted
Download color palette

Design for a holiday card challenge for minted.com: http://www.minted.com/design-rating/92699

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Genna Cowsert
Genna Cowsert

More by Genna Cowsert

View profile
    • Like