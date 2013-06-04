Dennis de Vries

Eind Expo 2013

Dennis de Vries
Dennis de Vries
  • Save
Eind Expo 2013 print black uv-varnish preview expo eind eindexamen 2013 subform dennis de vries typography bw finish flyer a5 white academie minerva grayscale
Download color palette

Little sneak peek — Eind Expo Academie Minerva 2013. A5 Flyer with UV-varnish, more Eind Expo stuff coming up in the next few weeks!

Dennis de Vries
Dennis de Vries

More by Dennis de Vries

View profile
    • Like