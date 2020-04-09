Compelling - Business Card Design

Compelling is a media agency that helps brands create an all-rounded story strategy to grow their business.

They gave us the challenge of developing a brand identity that would emphasize their three main strengths (Video Production, Public Relations and SEO) while remaining clean and minimal, in order to position themselves as a contemporary company.

We achieved their goals by developing a logo with a deep meaning, along with a clean typeface and colors that make them stand out from their competition while being appealing to their target audience.

Press 💚if you like the business card design!

