Compelling - Business Card Design

Compelling is a media agency that helps brands create an all-rounded story strategy to grow their business.
They gave us the challenge of developing a brand identity that would emphasize their three main strengths (Video Production, Public Relations and SEO) while remaining clean and minimal, in order to position themselves as a contemporary company.
We achieved their goals by developing a logo with a deep meaning, along with a clean typeface and colors that make them stand out from their competition while being appealing to their target audience.
