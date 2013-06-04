Nicholas Moegly

Infographic Hand drawn Icons

icons hand drawn infographic phone whistle crown casket grunge sketch
Working on an infographic and I want it to feel very organic and vintage because it's somewhat about the Revolutionary War and that period, so I'm drawing all of the icons for it.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
