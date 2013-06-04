Sarah Rose Conant
Thanks Y'all

Sarah Rose Conant
Sarah Rose Conant for redpepper
Thanks Y'all
redpepper's new biz team recently pitched to a company. We wanted to position ourselves as an agency with real southern hospitality so I designed this sticker as part of the leave behind, playing off the characteristic letterpress look that's commonly associated with Nashville.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
