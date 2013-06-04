Mark Taylor

Looking Beyond Suffering Church Flyer Template

The Looking Beyond Suffering Church Flyer Template is great for any Church Event. Use it for Gospel Concerts, Pageants, Musical Events and Sermons, etc. The layered Photoshop files are color coded and organized in folders for easy editing. The file also contains 5 – One Click Color options. http://goo.gl/Zth1c

