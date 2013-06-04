Medical Billing Dashboard WIP

Trending designs to inspire you
Working for a medical billing dashboard. This is now at very early stage the client is deciding the colors so I've used a lighter one (mostly like wireframing). Let me know your thoughts.
And don't forget to check the attachment for real pixels.
Cheers!