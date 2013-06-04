Sheikh Noor

Medical Billing Dashboard WIP

Medical Billing Dashboard WIP dashboard ui ux gui interface design app website webpage user experience user interface wireframe wip buttons menus forms table menu modern clean tabs
Working for a medical billing dashboard. This is now at very early stage the client is deciding the colors so I've used a lighter one (mostly like wireframing). Let me know your thoughts.

