MUTI

Fight like a Brave

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
Fight like a Brave typography calligraphy script grunge texture
Download color palette

Been playing around with some type, I'm sure you'll recognise this as the title from a late 80's funk rock classic...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like