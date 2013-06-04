Ambert Rodriguez

Gloria Dei

Gloria Dei icon cross stained glass
Working on a logo for a church. They wanted an Apple meets Hogwarts feel. We're going with an old meets new feel.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
