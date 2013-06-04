Arber Thano

Aries Zodiac Sign

Aries Zodiac Sign
One of the 12 original zodiac signs I designed when I launched my graphic Ts based. A combination of hand typography and image to give a whole visual of the sign. Each sign has two sides with types, in which one side has positive and other side has negative traits of that sign.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/Zodiac-Signs-Graphic-Tees/4993987

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
