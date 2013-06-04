Sören Naulin

The day the earth food still

The day the earth food still contest planet ink blackwhite
Totally forgotten to add this little one, from our daily office's contest which theme was "the end of the world".

The french the end is "la fin", which sounds like "la faim", the hunger.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
