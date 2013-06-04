Andy Gilmore

Bunter Rally

Andy Gilmore
Andy Gilmore
  • Save
Bunter Rally type typography vintage texture
Download color palette

Different approach, hand drawn type from scratch. I'd like to include some icons to go with it but I like the purely typographic approach.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Andy Gilmore
Andy Gilmore

More by Andy Gilmore

View profile
    • Like