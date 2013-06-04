stoilovskikh ivan

Google+ iOS Icon Flat

stoilovskikh ivan
stoilovskikh ivan
Hire Me
  • Save
Google+ iOS Icon Flat ios google icon ui ux google plus
Download color palette
2f961d9c8824e0e9c4915b6de22fdb80
Rebound of
Google+ iOS Icon
By Alvin Thong
View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
stoilovskikh ivan
stoilovskikh ivan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by stoilovskikh ivan

View profile
    • Like