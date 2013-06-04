Jonas Söder

Croissant

Jonas Söder
Jonas Söder
Hire Me
  • Save
Croissant pastry flat logo croissant bakery symbol icon branding brand corporate design c letter simple triangle symmetrical
Download color palette

My iteration of C as a croissant. Let me know if there is a similar thing out there.

Jonas Söder
Jonas Söder
Independent Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Jonas Söder

View profile
    • Like