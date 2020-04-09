Aleksandar Savic

American Graffiti 1973

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
American Graffiti 1973 george lucas ford ford coupe 32 vehicle vector steel speed outline movies line illustrator iconic icon fast engine dots design car american graffitis
Download color palette

One more vehicle, now for all the fans of American Graffiti 1973 - Ford Coupe 32.

Expect more soon! :)

0ce67091e7705713e67719f16afee682
Rebound of
Tesla Cybertruck
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like