Kamil Napora

Lipton Logo Redesign

Kamil Napora
Kamil Napora
  • Save
Lipton Logo Redesign behance lipton tea logo redesign
Download color palette

My non-commercial, personal vision of modern Lipton tea logo redesign.

Please take a look at full project @ Behance:
http://bit.ly/ZRrS8F

Have a nice day!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Kamil Napora
Kamil Napora

More by Kamil Napora

View profile
    • Like