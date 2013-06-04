Alex Understands

Vintage Wife

Vintage Wife vintage cartoon character charicature portrait sepia 20´s 30´s flapper
Hello Dribble!
Thanks to http://dribbble.com/MyBeardAndI for the invite!

This is a super realistic portrait I made of my Wife. She is a vintage cartoon character.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
