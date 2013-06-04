Pavel Huza

2 Dribbble Invites Giveaway!!!

Hello everyone! :)

I received another two invites for you talented designers! Rules are really simple:

1) send your BEST work to pavel.huza@gmail.com
2) like this post and share it on twitter/facebook/etc

During next week (probably Friday) I will choose best works and send invites to winners :)

You can follow me on dribbble/twitter.

Good luck :)

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
