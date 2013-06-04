2 Dribbble Invites Giveaway!!!

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hello everyone! :)
I received another two invites for you talented designers! Rules are really simple:
1) send your BEST work to pavel.huza@gmail.com
2) like this post and share it on twitter/facebook/etc
During next week (probably Friday) I will choose best works and send invites to winners :)
You can follow me on dribbble/twitter.
Good luck :)