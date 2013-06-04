Álvaro Carreras

iOS7 Icons

Álvaro Carreras
Álvaro Carreras
Hire Me
  • Save
iOS7 Icons icon dribbble ios7 iphone calendar safari phone clock flat sevilla blue red green orange
Download color palette

This is my proposal for iOS7 icons. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Álvaro Carreras
Álvaro Carreras
Senior Visual & UI-UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Álvaro Carreras

View profile
    • Like