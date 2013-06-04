Moin Ahmad

Camera icon on iOS 7 - Concept

Camera icon on iOS 7 - Concept illustrator apple design ios concept flat blue ios 7 icon camera
This is probably one of my most favorite icons I've created, probably due to my love of photography. Anyway, I'm almost done with the basic look/feel of my iOS 7 conceptual work and wanted to share another glimpse of it here. Be sure to check it out @2x!

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
