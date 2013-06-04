Kamil Napora

My Life × Stationery

My Life × Stationery corporate identity stationery my life clothing company behance
Please take a look at the full project @Behance:
http://bit.ly/10TClPT

I've heard that it seems to be too simple, but it had to be very simple and clean. I hope you like it, peace!

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
