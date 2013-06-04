Mark Rix

Ps Browser UI Action

Mark Rix
Mark Rix
  • Save
Ps Browser UI Action action photoshop browser ui web design
Download color palette

Quickly made this little Photoshop action to speed up presenting work. Chucks a minimal flat browser UI on to your work! Thought id share it with you guys.

Works best with flat documents, jpg's, png's, smart object etc.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/eapyf31ugo1i73d/My%20Browser%20UI.atn.zip?dl=0

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Mark Rix
Mark Rix

More by Mark Rix

View profile
    • Like