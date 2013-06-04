Siska Hines

Pet photography illustration

Pet photography illustration cute ball yellow dog pet illustration logo branding identity photography blue terrier fur silhouette
Illustration for pet photography logo. This is another old work; just sharing.

An illustration of a client's dog, a terrier named Zeke, who loved his blue ball. See it @2x! *woof*

