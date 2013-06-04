Mandar Apte

Logo & Symbol Designed by Mandar Apte For IndiaCharts

Mandar Apte
Mandar Apte
  • Save
Logo & Symbol Designed by Mandar Apte For IndiaCharts network social blog design graphic search financial white logo symbol magnifying glass i c transparent research market analysis black
Download color palette

Logo & Symbol Designed for Client 'India Charts' by Mandar Apte,

Read Full Case Study Here: http://goo.gl/YQ5aTY

Mandar Apte
Mandar Apte

More by Mandar Apte

View profile
    • Like