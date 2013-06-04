Bohdan Harbaruk

Multitask

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
Hire Me
  • Save
Multitask m logo multitask line logotype mark
Download color palette

Logo for ATM service company. Unused logo.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
logo designer focused on unique, simple & timeless solutions
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Harbaruk

View profile
    • Like