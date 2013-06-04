Siska Hines

Pet photography logo

Siska Hines
Siska Hines
  • Save
Pet photography logo dogs pet tail cursive logo branding identity photography blue white ampersand
Download color palette

Logo and branding for pet photography. This is an old work; just wanna share with you guys hehe.

Btw, notice the ampersand has a tail? ;)
See it @2x!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Siska Hines
Siska Hines

More by Siska Hines

View profile
    • Like