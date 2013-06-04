Peter Mintchev

The final version of the Moving Backgrounds logo. It is already visible on the site design I posted earlier, but I decided to put it on its own. We wanted it to be simple, geometric and with a touch of humor. I hope you like it.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
