Simon Schmid

Iubenda CHECK

Simon Schmid
Simon Schmid
  • Save
Iubenda CHECK privacy policy legal blog iubenda mobile
Download color palette

Today we are soft-launching iubenda's privacy policy generator for mobile apps. So far iubenda has generated almost 60k policies and to highlight that fact down the road I made a simple "certified app" blog.

You can see it live here http://iubenda.tumblr.com

Also for the next 48 hours using this link you get "10% lifetime" off all plans:

http://www.iubenda.com/en?code=mobilejune

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Simon Schmid
Simon Schmid

More by Simon Schmid

View profile
    • Like