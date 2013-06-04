David Darnes

Crafting Theme Type

Some type tests for a crafting theme I'm about to start for Anchor CMS.

Took the colours that people liked most and tried some type combinations with them. Top, middle or bottom? Or maybe a mix?

Rebound of
Crafting Theme Pallete
By David Darnes
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
