JOHN JUNG.의형

Favoshots for iPhone - Coming soon

JOHN JUNG.의형
JOHN JUNG.의형
  • Save
Favoshots for iPhone - Coming soon icon ui app iphone
Download color palette

http://vimeo.com/67536922
FavoShots is designed to help you reorganize photos most efficient way. Pick your best shots from your iPhone and simply manage with fun user interface. It's a beautifully-designed and gesturally-driven photo albums & subfolders. It also support Dropbox syncing that you can keep safe your photos.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
JOHN JUNG.의형
JOHN JUNG.의형

More by JOHN JUNG.의형

View profile
    • Like