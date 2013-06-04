Tabu Vodka

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Here is a mock of the chosen concept for my Tabu project. Sample bottles (same as in shot) have been printed with the only difference being the TABU written on one line, rather than stacked. Once I get some decent photos taken I'll upload them.
Client request for a minimalistic approach. All typefaces shown are custom made.
Tabu comes in Original Organic Vodka, Chocolate Liquor and Caramel Liquor.
I'm looking forward to receiving some sample bottles that aren't empty.