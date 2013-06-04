Matt Vergotis

Tabu Vodka

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Hire Me
  • Save
Tabu Vodka branding corporate identity gold coast australia logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis design agency custom font typeface vodka packaging bottle prohibited
Download color palette

Here is a mock of the chosen concept for my Tabu project. Sample bottles (same as in shot) have been printed with the only difference being the TABU written on one line, rather than stacked. Once I get some decent photos taken I'll upload them.

Client request for a minimalistic approach. All typefaces shown are custom made.

Tabu comes in Original Organic Vodka, Chocolate Liquor and Caramel Liquor.

I'm looking forward to receiving some sample bottles that aren't empty.

86b093c4aa3eea779675a63d56ee8dc0
Rebound of
Tabu
By Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Vergotis

View profile
    • Like