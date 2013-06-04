Skye X

Loved To Death Website Redesign

Loved To Death Website Redesign web design ui baroque victorian gothic damask filigree
Loved To Death is an antiques and curiosities dealer located in San Francisco, CA. I was contacted to redesign and update their website. This is the final comp that was approved for development.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
