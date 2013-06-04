MadeByStudioJQ

London map icons

London map iconset

For a new project I am working on at Workbrands. Developing a clean style for the icons, using the accent colour to keep them in a suite.

Designed at Workbrands©

B899a2f7ac77bf76b648147c56494abd
Rebound of
London map & story illustration direct mail 2
By MadeByStudioJQ
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
