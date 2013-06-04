Seth Taylor

Speakerfy App

Speakerfy App app ui ux wip
Here's a little preview of the revised design for Speakerfy - an app to synchronize the speakers of every connected device. @Matt Millette created the great jukebox icon.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
