Anthony Nguyen

Polygon Atom Array

Anthony Nguyen
Anthony Nguyen
  • Save
Polygon Atom Array 3d cinema4d coloring digital displacement photoshop render
Download color palette

Some fun learning how to use the Atom Arrays in Cinema4D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Anthony Nguyen
Anthony Nguyen

More by Anthony Nguyen

View profile
    • Like