I'm super excited about the launch of Glow (glowing.com)! Looking forward to improve health through design & data. Thanks to all the folks at D11! http://allthingsd.com/video/max-levchin-at-d11-glow-fertility-app

Our thoughts behind the logo:

Simple

I wanted the name of the company to be the logo. So I consciously stayed away from having any icon in front of the name. Whenever we need to use an icon to represent the company, I wanted the "G" to be the iconic symbol.

Fun

I wanted to introduce a fun personality through the use of shape and color. So when designing the logo, I built a custom font based off of the modern Proxima Nova. I chose purple because traditional color for female has always been pink, so I thought it was important to break away from that sexism but still embrace something women can feel empowered by.

Meaningful

I've always liked logos that have a deeper meaning behind them. Like the famous Nike swoosh, FedEx hidden arrow, byte in Apple, etc. With Glow, I wanted to introduce the concept of "life" within the logo. It's challenging because I wanted it to be tasteful and not predictable. What I ended up with is simply a "G" drawn to suggest life inside the mother's womb.

Glow is a health company that's driven by design & data. If you're a product designer and interested in meaningful, challenging work. Email me at kevin@glowing.com!