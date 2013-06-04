Shawn Swisher

Portfolio Site Overhaul

Portfolio Site Overhaul website portfolio icon cargocollective
I've changed my cargo site again to take advantage of some of my larger images. Opinions on the look and navigation? Some images still need to be updated for the new format/resolution, but they will be resolved soon!

www.shawn-swisher.com

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
