Fresh to Market Chocolate Bar Package Design

The goal with this project was to include the Fresh to Market icon and brand while retaining a handmade look and feel to showcase our locally-made chocolate. I chose to print directly on kraft paper with spot colors to distinguish between flavors. Each different chocolate has a faint pattern printed on the lower 2/3 of the package that visually represents the flavor (ocean waves pattern for sea salt, southwestern design for chipotle, etc.). You can see more images of this package on my website here: http://ivansohrakoff.com/package-design/