Fresh to Market Chocolate Bar Package Design

Fresh to Market Chocolate Bar Package Design packaging chocolate flexo kraft package design sea salt dark chocolate cacao almonds chipotle milk chocolate fresh to market ivan sohrakoff
The goal with this project was to include the Fresh to Market icon and brand while retaining a handmade look and feel to showcase our locally-made chocolate. I chose to print directly on kraft paper with spot colors to distinguish between flavors. Each different chocolate has a faint pattern printed on the lower 2/3 of the package that visually represents the flavor (ocean waves pattern for sea salt, southwestern design for chipotle, etc.). You can see more images of this package on my website here: http://ivansohrakoff.com/package-design/

