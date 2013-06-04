Rhianna Reeve

Floral Heart

Floral Heart pen ink engagement wedding congratulations card greeting invitation heart floral flower fruit strawberry leaf floriography honeysuckle clover oak lily of the valley ivy oxeye daisy snowdrop fern tulip forget-me-not myrtle lavender rose bluebell celandine
Hello! Thank you @Shane Chambers for my invite, I hope you enjoy my uploads.

After much dithering, I settled on uploading this design for an engagement card for my debut. Each flower, leaf and fruit hold a meaning.

