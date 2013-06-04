daniel greenfeld

Summer dog

Summer dog illustration
thank you so much @andre_goncalves for the invitation.
excited to be part of the dribbble community.

working on a poster for a summer music event, making some elements to sprinkle around.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
