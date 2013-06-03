David F. Weiss

Project Skills portfolio nav ui design colors
Working on my new portfolio landing page and thought of this. Color-coded dots that correspond to the technologies/skills I used on the project, e.g. CSS, jQuery, RWD, Mobile. Looks a little nicer than a comma-delimited list of words ha.

