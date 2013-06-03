Vadimages

D&D Home Interiors Logo

Vadimages
Vadimages
  • Save
D&D Home Interiors Logo interiors home draft rough identity type letter branding vadimages makoyed vadim typography logo brandbook cover website design buttons rollover link
Download color palette

Branding project I've done recently. http://bit.ly/TR7C76

Vadimages
Vadimages

More by Vadimages

View profile
    • Like