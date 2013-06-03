Michael Herrod

Debut!

Michael Herrod
Michael Herrod
  • Save
Debut! childrens book watercolor monsters family pen and ink
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble! Thanks to Stephanie Hider for the invite!

http://dribbble.com/stephhider

Looking forward to posting and finding some cool art. Here's a self portrait of the fam - pen ink and watercolor. (I'm the blue one).

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2013
Michael Herrod
Michael Herrod

More by Michael Herrod

View profile
    • Like