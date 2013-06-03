Edwin Diaz

App UI KIT

Edwin Diaz
Edwin Diaz
  • Save
App UI KIT nike green blue flat design chart running fitness application iphone ui kit profile photo pink flat design statistics icons
Download color palette

This is one element of a UI kit I'm working on. I'm going for simple and clean design. Hoping to give up part of the kit as free PSD. - check out the 2x version.

Edwin Diaz
Edwin Diaz

More by Edwin Diaz

View profile
    • Like